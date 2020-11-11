Gold Worth Rs.97.82 Lakh Hidden In Face-Mask Were Seized !!!

Chennai; Customs officials seized gold paste weighing 114 grams from the mask of the passenger who arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight (EK 544) at Chennai International Airport in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The officials found gold paste concealed in two packets which were sewed inside the mask of a passenger. Not only did the customs officials just nab the gold paste from the mask but also recovered 50 grams of gold chain from the passenger. According to a report, gold was seized from three more passengers who arrived from Dubai by the same flight. On further investigation, the passengers accepted carrying gold paste bundles secreted in their rectums. Overall, sixteen bundles of gold paste had been retrieved from them.

A total of 1.84 kg of gold worth Rs. 97.82 lakh were seized from all the four passengers who arrived from Dubai by the same flight. Also, three of them have been detained. In a similar incident, seven passengers from Dubai who had come by IndiGo (6E 66) and Emirates (EK 542) were apprehended. On further investigation, a plastic pouch of gold paste was found stitched inside the jeans of one of the passengers. Also, gold cut bits were recovered from another person.

After interrogated further, they also admitted holding gold paste bundles hidden in their rectums. A total of 12 bundles of gold paste were recovered from their rectums and gold worth Rs. 87.48 lakh was seized from the seven passengers out of which two were held. In total, 3.5 kg of gold worth Rs 1.85 crore has been seized by the officials and 5 have been held in this case.