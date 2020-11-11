Gulf country announced important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. The country has announced that the grace period allowed for expats to renew their visas and residency permits will not be extended.

The Interior Ministry in Kuwait has announced this decision. As per the ministry, the grace period will not be extended after November 30. Only those whose residencies expired between March and August 2020 are eligible to renew their residencies during the grace period.

Till now, around 405,000 expats renewed their residency permits during the grace period and thus are permitted to stay in the country. Around 190,000 expats who have not renewed their visas will need to do so before the deadline in order to stay in Kuwait.