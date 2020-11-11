Microsoft fixed Xbox Live sign-in issues as Xbox Series X and S launch

Microsoft says Xbox Live sign-in issues has fixed. In an update tweet on its Xbox Support feed, it wrote “Users should now be able to sign into Xbox Live on all platforms. Please give it another try and let us know if you’re still running into issues.” Xbox Live sign-in issues are affecting all Xbox platforms such as Xbox, Xbox.com, Windows Phone, and Windows 10. According to the support team, the outage began at 1:01 p.m. ET and they began “closing in on a fix” at 2:33 p.m. ET.

The support said in a tweet, “We are aware that users are currently unable to sign into Xbox Live on various platforms. “The right teams are looking into the issue and working on a fix.” Microsoft hasn’t revealed anything about the causes of the outage. Xbox Series S and X are consoles from Microsoft and the issue will be resolved soon.

In recent weeks, this is for the fourth time Microsoft experienced issues. Microsoft says it was an issue persisting throughout its platforms, including Microsoft 365. Xbox Live was down for two hours last month, affecting party chat and online multiplayer. According to the Xbox Live status page, the platform is still seeing issues around management and recovery, account creation, etc.