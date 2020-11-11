“Most alluring place”; India’s first skywalk at 7,200 feet above sea level. [Watch]

Pelling: India’s first glass skywalk is located right in the northeastern state of Sikkim. It is located in Sikkim’s Pelling and situated right opposite to the 137-feet statue of Chenrezig. Nestled amidst the magnificent Himalayas, the glass skywalk provides a beautiful view of the Buddhist pilgrimage site. The whole complex is located at a height of 7,200 feet above sea level.

The glass skywalk adds to the allure of the scenic religious site which doubles up as a popular tourist location. Chenrezig or Avalokiteshvara, as per local folk tales, is the earthly incarnation of Lord Buddha, Amitabha. The statue at the Choeling area in Pelling has constructed at a cost of Rs 46.65 crore. Launched in 2018, the pilgrim site houses the world’s tallest Chenrezig statue along with and the accompanying glass skywalk, a cafe, and a gallery. The skywalk was built with an intention to give tourists and pilgrims a panoramic view of the Chenrezig statue, the stairs leading up to it, and the golden prayer wheels. The glass skywalk is not for the weak-hearted as it allows visitors to look thousands of feet below.