Music can awaken the deepest parts of our memories; A video of a former ballerina with Alzheimer’s proves this…[Watch]

González, a former New York City Ballet prima ballerina living with Alzheimer’s disease recognizes Tchaikovsky’s classic Swan Lake by hearing the music. Upon hearing the music, González begins to move her arms and dance the routine she performed so long ago. The short video is interspersed with clips of González listening to Swan Lake in her wheelchair as well as archival performance footage from when she danced it in 1967. With her profound memory loss, she remembers the choreography and performs it with such grace.

Break out the tissues. NYC Prima Ballerina Marta C. Gonzalez Valencia suffers from Alzheimer’s. She listens to Swan Lake and it all comes back to her…pic.twitter.com/KexC506Q4w — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 9, 2020

It shows that there are just some things that will never be forgotten. The video serves as a painful reminder of all that is lost when someone has Alzheimer’s disease. This scene was filmed in 2019 but has made a resurgence online as people laud it for the endurance of the human spirit. Since that time, González has sadly passed away though this final performance will live on.