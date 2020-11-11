Netizens are filling social media with their ‘Diwali’ memes and wishes….

Although many people across the country have either lost their jobs or have had to take pay cuts because of the pandemic and the resultant economic downturn, that doesn’t mean they’re not hoping for a bonus this Diwali.

Soon after the central government and some of the state governments announced a festive bonus for employees with the aim of boosting economic activity, others used social media to complain about getting bonuses in gifts rather than cash.

Friends & Relatives: Govt employees got Diwali Bonus. How much you got? Le me: pic.twitter.com/pdpd0wb9S7 — Banker Norbert Elekes (@BankerNorbert) November 7, 2020

Me waiting for Diwali Bonus pic.twitter.com/DeqS4ozet2 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) November 9, 2020

Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among some of the states that have promised to give a bonus to its employee ahead of Diwali later this month.