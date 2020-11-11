OTT platforms like Amazon, NetFlix, etc. are now under Government regulation. Know more…

The central government has to bring digital news platforms, bring OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video, etc. under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, headed by Prakash Javadekar. There is no autonomous body or law regulating digital content. In a notification from the center stated that the President has signed the order to comprise current affairs, digital news, and film content under the authority of the I&B ministry.

“In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in the second schedule under the heading ‘Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’ after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely: Films and audio-visual programs made available by online content providers; news and current affairs content on online platforms,” the government notification read. The order has been issued “simply to bring ‘content’ from under the purview of IT to I&B” adding that although OTT is a new platform, where concerns regarding content couldn’t be raised the Centre earlier, this would be possible now that it will be the nodal ministry for the same.