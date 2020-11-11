Schools and colleges in the state to reopen from November 23

The Gujarat government announced the reopening of schools, colleges, and universities in a phased manner from November 23. The government said the decision has been taken after meeting all the stakeholders. Primary schools have not been permitted to reopen yet. State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told that “After Diwali vacation, secondary, higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities will be permitted to reopen. All the educational institutes will be instructed to follow Covid-19 norms as issued by the state as well as the central government.”

“The Cabinet has decided that classes for standard 9 to 12 and postgraduate colleges, medical, paramedical colleges, final year undergraduate colleges, final year engineering, all polytechnics, and ITIs have been permitted to reopen from November 23,” Chudasama said. He added that vice-chancellors, school, and college managements along with other stakeholders have been consulted and SOPs are being prepared to take all precautions. Schools and colleges will have to provide hand sanitizers, thermal guns for checking temperatures, hand wash facilities, among others. Besides, the students will have to bring written permission from their parents to attend school or college.