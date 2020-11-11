State government allows opening of bars

A state government has decided to open bars. The Punjab state government has decided this.

The Punjab government has allowed to open more activities in areas outside the containment zones which includes opening of bars in hotels, shopping malls, and multiplexes. The government has directed that all these commercial establishments must follow the standard operating procedures issued by the health department. Entry to malls were allowed only on a token basis limiting the strength of visitors and each shop to 50 per cent capacity.

The Excise department in Punjab on June 8 has allowed the opening of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services in areas outside containment zones. But the Excise department has instructed that liquor could only be served in restaurants and rooms of hotels.