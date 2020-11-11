State government banned sale and use of firecrackers till November 30

Another state government in the country has banned the sale and use of firecrackers. Uttar Pradesh state government has banned the sale and use of firecrackers in the state. The ban will come to effect from midnight November 10 to midnight of November 30-December 1.

The decision was announced in line with the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT). Earlier, NGT has imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali.

The ban on firecrackers has been imposed in Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Bulandshahr. These areas come under National Capital Region (NCR).

Earlier, many state governments including Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Odisha, Karnataka and Goa has also imposed ban on the sale and use of firecrackers.