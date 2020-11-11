“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal”: National Education Day 2020…

National Education Day is celebrated on November 11 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India. Azad served as the education minister from 15 August 1947 until 2 February 1958.

Under his leadership, the Ministry of Education established the first Indian Institute of Technology in 1951 and the University Grants Commission in 1953. The first National Education Day celebrations were inaugurated by then President of India Pratibha Patil on November 11, 2008 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The day also aims to evaluate and improve India’s current performance in the field of education. Maulana Azad “laid the base for higher education and for technological and scientific research and education that was instrumental in industrialisation and the recent emergence of knowledge-based industries”.

The first Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur, was established by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Apart from IIT Kharagpur, University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council For Technical Education, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was also responsible for setting up Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).