Under construction building collapses, 8 killed, 6 injured

In a tragic incident, at least 8 people were killed and 6 others were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed. The incident took place at Basni industrial area in Jodhpur in Rajasthan on late Tuesday.

Rescue and search operation is underway. Rescue team had pulled out the bodies of dead labourers from the rubble. The injured were rushed to a local hospital and are under treatment.

“A roof was being constructed at an under-construction factory in Basni industrial area. The wall was around 22 feet high. The roof collapsed around 6pm today. So far eight labourers have died and six injured are undergoing treatment. Rescue operations are underway”, said the police commissioner.

The Rajasthan state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of the deceased and Rs 40000 for those critically injured.