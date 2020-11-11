“Worst case of animal cruelty”; A dog lost its front legs and an ear as couples threw acid on it

THANE: A dog lost both his front legs in a horrific acid attack recently. The impact of the acid was so immense that both his legs were instantly severed. The Kasara police registered FIR against a man Qayum Khan and his wife Afreen earlier this week for allegedly attacking the dog with acid.“The dog was often seen sitting or sleeping near the house of the accused couple, who did not like his presence. I contacted the senior officials of Thane (rural) police as soon as I got to know about it,” said activist Meet Ashar said.

He further added that besides the amputation of the dog’s front legs, the dog also lost his left ear in this attack. “The dog was further treated by the Sharan For Animals NGO in Nashik and has been adopted by its founder, Sharanya Shetty, who named him Hope,” said Ashar. Kasara police lodged the FIR under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); sections 11(1)(a) and (l) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960; and Section 119 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Section 429 of the IPC prohibits maiming an animal, and the offenders could face a jail term of up to five years, with or without a fine.