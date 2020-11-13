24-year-old caught for theft dies in judicial custody; Relatives alleges torture

A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly caught stealing a truck and assaulted by its owner and the public in north-east Delhi’s Kabir Nagar was found dead in judicial custody. His family has alleged that he was tortured at the police station. Deputy commissioner of police Ved Prakash Surya denied this. Surya said Mesar was medically examined before being sent to Mandoli jail. “A judicial inquiry by a metropolitan magistrate has been initiated,” Surya said.

On Wednesday, police were informed that a vehicle thief was caught on the 100 feet road in Kabir Nagar. A team from the Welcome police reached the spot and met one Hira Lal Kamra, who produced Mesar. Kamra told police that he caught Mesar with the help of locals and they assaulted him before informing the police. Mesar complained of pain at night and was admitted to Hedgewar Hospital, where he died. Mesar’s relative Abdul Waseem said he was a cab driver and lived in Pul Prahladpur. “We went to the police station but were not allowed to meet him. We spoke to him over an officer’s phone. He told us that he was in pain. We suspect that he succumbed to injuries caused by police torture,” Waseem said.