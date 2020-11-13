Bollywood Drugs Probe:- NCB arrested Arjun Rampal’s friend

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, in a drug-related case in Mumbai. NCB had summoned Rampal to appear for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. The actor on Friday arrived at the NCB for questioning. Rampal arrived at the NCB office around 11.10 a.m. He will be questioned about his contacts with drug peddlers and drug usage.

The summons to Rampal came in the wake of his South African model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’s questioning for 12 hours on two consecutive days on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the NCB’s ongoing investigation into the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which is under a scanner since the past three months. Her brother, Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB on October 19 in a drug-related case. The development comes four days after Rampal’s house was raided by the NCB sleuths.