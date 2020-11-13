“Dhanteras 2020” ; Things You Can Buy For Financial Prosperity !!!

Dhanteras, which is believed an auspicious day for making new purchases, is mostly observed by buying gold and silver. Only a handful utilizes the event to gratify investing in financial assets that actually count to their real wealth. Dhanteras is the time where the key goal is to achieve and secure financial prosperity.

Utensils- Buying utensils is customary on Dhanteras and people often get confused about what utensils to buy. As utensils are a part of daily lives and available in every home, one can go for silverware or brass utensils as these are considered to be auspicious and can be used during pooja.

Broom- There is a religious belief that the broom is the abode of Goddess Lakshmi and is said to remove negative forces and infuse positivity. It is also believed that broom sweeps out poverty and misery from the house and brings happiness and prosperity.

Gomti Chakra- Gomti chakra is considered sacred. These are a type of snails found in Gomti River, Dwarka. Gomti chakra is believed to bring health, wealth, and prosperity. It is said to be auspicious to put 11 Gomti Chakras in a yellow cloth and keep it in the locker on Dhanteras.

Gold or Silver jewelry- With the mark of Diwali celebrations, jewelry is the most preferred item to shop for during Diwali. Gold and Silver shopping during on Dhanteras is said to bring fortune. Many jewelry brands give some special discounts and offer on the purchase of jewelry on this day.

Electronics or gadgets- If you have been waiting to buy electronic items such as refrigerators, ovens, mobile phones, or laptops, then this is the best time to buy it as many stores and brands give a huge discount on these items.