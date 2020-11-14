Chief Minister admitted in hospital for not having proper sleep

Chief Minister has been admitted in a hospital for not having proper sleep in the night. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was admitted in a hospital in Shimla for medical check-up. Manohar Lal Khattar underwent some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. The doctors informed that his health condition is fine.

“The Haryana CM had some problems in getting sleep during the night and as a precautionary measure he was brought for a routine check up. All tests, including blood, echo, X-ray etc, were done and all reports are alright”, said Dr Rajnish Pathania, the Principal of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

“There is no problem. I am completely alright,” Khattar said after coming out from the hospital. The Haryana Chief Minister is in a visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Khattar has tested Covid-19 positive in August. He was admitted in the Medanta hospital in Gurugram for treatment.