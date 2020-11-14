Man who served imprisonment for 20 years in Pakistan jail returns to his native village

Bhubaneswar: An Indian man has been released from Pakistani prison after spending 20 years. Birju, a resident of Odisha, is now over fifty years of age. He returned home to India after serving 20 years in a Lahore jail. But, during these 20 years, he has forgotten his mother tongue. Birju’s family resides in the Sundergad district of Odisha. Birju, who fled Pakistan last week, was quarantined at Covid Hospital in Amritsar. A team from the district administration took Birju from Amritsar to Jangte in Odisha to the village.

The villagers had also made great preparations to welcome Birju after receiving information that he was returning safely from Pakistan. The villagers welcomed Birju by singing and dancing in the local language. But after spending so many years in a prison in Pakistan, Birju has forgotten Oriya and the local vernacular. Currently, Birju is communicating with people in Hindi. Birju, who was mentally unstable, went missing 20 years ago. Birju was arrested in Pakistan on suspicion of being an Indian spy. He has since been imprisoned in Pakistan.