Nationalized bank to shut down 91 branches across Kerala : Complete list

A leading public sector bank has announced that it will close down its 91 branches in Kerala. Canara Bank has announced this decision. Canara Bank has decided to shut down 91 branches working in the state.

The staff working the in the branches that will be closed will be shifted to the nearby branches. But the daily wage labourers and contract employees will be terminated.

List of branches:

Thiruvananthapuram: Statue, Chala, Kazhakoottam, Peroorkada, Muttathara(HFB), Petta, Sasthamangalam, Thirumala, Karakkonam, Kattakada, Nedumngad, Kilimanur.

Kollam: Kundra, Punalur, Ayoor

Pathanamthitta: Pandalam, Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, Adoor, Konni, Kozhancherry

Alapuzha: Alapuzha, Kayamkulam, Chngannur, Mannar, Cherthala, Edthwa, Ambalapuzha, Harippad,

Kottayam: Kanjikkuzhy, Kadauthurathi, Ponkunnam, Karukachal, Kuruvilnagadu

Ernakulam: Shanmugham Road, Kakkanad, Angamaly, Pembavoor, Muvatupuzha, Kolancherry, Kalamasherry, Kothamangalam, Piravam, Maradu

Thrissur: Chalakkudy, Guruvayur, Iringalkkuda, Kodangallur, Kunnamkulam, Mulankkunathukkavu, Mala, Valappad

Palakkad: Cherppulasherry, Pattambi

Malappuram: Malappuram, Kottakkal, Kondotty, Manjeri SME, Valancherry, Nilambur, Tirur,

Kozhikkode: Vadakara, Balusherry, Kozhikkode Cherutty road, Kozhikkode Mavoor Road, Koduvally, Panthong, Orkkatterri, Koyilandi, Thamarasherry, Perambra,

Kannur: Panoor, Mattannur, Iritty, Mahe, Payyannur, Taliparmba, Chirackal, Kannapuram, Anjarakkandi, Azhikkode South, Pazhayngadi

Kasargod: Perya, Trikkarrippur, Kasargod, Pengala

Wayanad: Kalpetta, Panamaram, Bathery,