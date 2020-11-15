15 Asian Nations signed RCEP, India pulled out last year

Today, fifteen Asia-Pacific countries signed the world’s biggest free trade deal, seen as a huge coup for China in extending its influence. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, with members accounting for around 30 per cent of global GDP.

The new agency AFP quoted, “Under the current global circumstances, the fact the RCEP has been signed after eight years of negotiations brings a ray of light and hope amid the clouds.” He also added, “It clearly shows that multilateralism is the right way, and represents the right direction of the global economy and humanity’s progress.”

Though US multinationals will be able to benefit from RCEP through subsidiaries within member countries, analysts said the deal may cause President-elect Joe Biden to rethink Washington’s engagement in the region.