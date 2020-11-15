Firing missiles at Eritrea: Confirmation by Tigray leader

Firing missiles had found at neighboring Eritrea’s capital and is terrifying more, marking a huge escalation as the deadly fighting in northern Ethiopia between regional forces and the federal government.

Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael, said in an interview today, “As long as troops are here fighting, we will take any legitimate military target and we will fire.” He also says “we will fight them on all fronts with whatever means we have.” He declares that around 16 Eritrean divisions are fighting in what he calls a “full-scale war.”

The Tigray regional government, which once influenced Ethiopia’s ruling affiliation, broke away from it and the federal government now says, “ the members of the region’s ruling “clique” now must be arrested and their well-stocked arsenal destroyed.” The Associated press would not say how many missiles were fired at the city of Asmara yesterday.