Al Qaeda planning to launch terror attacks using sleeper cells: Intelligence Bureau

Banned terrorist outfit, Al Qaeda is planning to carry out terror attacks using sleeper cells. This was revealed by Intelligence Bureau (IB). IB reported that the Al Qaeda is planning to an attack in West Bengal.

The Al Qaeda is trying to attract the local youth. The banned militant outfit is using foreign handlers for this. Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda has been recruiting locals in Bengal through online mediums.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had busted a module of Al Qaeda in the state. NIA has arrested 11 persons associated with the Al Qaeda.

As per IB report, the Al Qaeda is selected many top leaders in the state as their target. Al-Qaeda is also said to have opened recruitment centres in Karachi and Peshawar in Pakistan from where they have been targeting locals in Bengal to radicalise them.