Senior BJP Leader Passes Away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute

Mumbai; Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died on Saturday at a private hospital in Mumbai, his son Vishwas Sarang said. The 85-year-old leader was suffering from old-age ailments and had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

“It has to be informed with great sadness that the death of my respected father and former BJP leader Shri Kailash Narayan Sarang Ji has passed away at 3 o’clock today. His body will be flown from Mumbai to Bhopal by 8.30 am tomorrow,” Vishwas Sarang tweeted in Hindi.

Shri Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid condolences to the parted leader and said that he was ‘deeply anguished’ by the death of the compassionate and hardworking leader.“Shri Kailash Sarang Ji made astonishing measures to boost the BJP party across Madhya Pradesh. He will be memorized as a compassionate and hardworking leader, dedicated to MP’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.