COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases see a sudden drop in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: 2710 Covid cases were confirmed in the state today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 496 Kozhikode 402 Ernakulam 279 Thrissur 228 Alappuzha 226 Thiruvananthapuram 204 Kollam 191 Palakkad 185 Kottayam 165 Kannur 110 Idukki 83 Kasargod 64 Pathanamthitta 40 Wayanad 37.

2347 people were infected due to contact. The contact source of 269 people is not clear. 70925 people are currently undergoing treatment. 39 health workers confirmed the disease. 25104 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 6657 people are currently curred from the disease. The test positivity rate is 10.78. So far, a total of 54,98,108 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Truant, CLIA, and Antigen Assay.