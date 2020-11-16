President says, “COVID-19 Vaccinations May Be Required for Athletes and Fans to Attend Tokyo Olympic.”

On November 9, after meeting with new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, IOC President Thomas Bach said, “Olympic participants and fans arriving for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics are likely to face requirements to be vaccinated to protect the Japanese public.”

He said, “In order to protect the Japanese people and out of respect for the Japanese people, the IOC will undertake great effort so that as many people as possible — Olympic participants and visitors will arrive here vaccine if by then a vaccine is available.” He also said, “This makes us all very confident that we can have spectators in the Olympics stadium next year and that spectators will enjoy a safe environment.”

Some athletes and fans from abroad are almost certain to oppose any requirement to take the vaccine, which Bach has hinted could be almost mandatory for Olympic “solidarity.” As per report, The Olympics and Paralympics are gigantic. They involve 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, and tens of thousands of coaches, officials, judges, VIPs, sponsors, media and broadcasters entering Japan.