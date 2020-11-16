“Swearing Ceremony”; Congress & RJD boycotts Nitish Kumar’s oath-taking

Patna: Nitish Kumar was today sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar after a resounding victory in the elections. This is Nitish Kumar’s becomes the Bihar Chief Minister for the 4th time. Tarakishore Prasad, who was elected as the BJP assembly party leader, will be the Deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, opposition parties Congress and RJD abstained from Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony. Tejaswi Yadav alleged that the RJD was abstaining from the function, alleging that the verdict was against the NDA. State President Madhan Mohan Jha said the Congress would also boycott the function. He said the Congress also believed that the verdict was against the NDA. In Bihar, the NDA won 125 of the state’s 243 seats. The BJP has won the largest number of seats in the NDA with 74 seats