UAE eases more coronavirus restrictions

More coronavirus restrictions were relaxed in UAE. The Dubai government has announced relaxations in the coronavirus restrictions. This was approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and the Emirate’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management.

As per the new decision, spectators will be allowed to watch sports events in stadiums in Dubai. A maximum of 30% of spectators will be allowed.

Dubai is at present the favourite destination for international sports events. The Indian Premier League has been successfully conducted in UAE recently. As per reports, UAE will be playing host to seven Asian football teams who are camping here as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the Asian Cup 2023, as well as an Israeli-American cycling expedition.