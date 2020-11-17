DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesNEWSTechnologyEntertainmentSpecialHealth

Doctor shares simple solution to prevent glasses from fogging while wearing mask….

Nov 17, 2020, 12:35 pm IST

Daniel M. Heiferman, shared a simple technique he learnt in the OR to keep his glasses from fogging while wearing a mask. This simple solution can also help keep your mask from falling off your nose. And it only requires a band-aid.

“If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple band-aid does wonders. Learned it in the OR. Feel free to share, it may save lives!” he tweeted.

“Genius. Thank you. Mine always works it’s way up my nose into my eyes. Please #StaySafe,” shared a Twitter user. “Thanks. With mask I usually have two options – not seeing anything because my glasses are fogging or to remove them and again not seeing anything,” posted another.

“Thank you! Why didn’t I think of this. I’ve been stumbling around unable to see. The rumors that I’m drunk aren’t true. LOL,” joked a third. “Thanks. Mine have been steaming up terrible while walking my dog. I have to take them off and them I can’t see when he poops. LOL,” commented a fourth.

