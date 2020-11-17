Flight with 46 passengers makes an emergency landing due to ”landing gear issue”

Chennai: Trujet airline bound for Mysore from Belgaum last night made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport here due to a landing gear issue and got stuck on the main runway. There were no casualties nor was anyone injured in the incident. The 46 passengers, including five crew members and an infant, were safely evacuated from the runway itself.

The aircraft, which left Belgaum for Mysore, was diverted to Chennai due to the ”landing gear issue”. The plane, which safely landed at the main runway here, could not be further taxied on its own as the landing gear got stuck. “Aircraft landed at Chennai Airport at 2108 hours and could not taxi off its own and stopped on the main runway”, the release said. With the plane getting stuck on the main runway, the secondary runway was put into operation at the airport and as many as nine flights safely landed using it. The airport emergency response team was deployed immediately to avert any incident and were swift to act upon touchdown of the aircraft, the release said.