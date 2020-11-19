‘Discover your World’; Travelled 7 continents in just 3 days 14 hours 46 min 48 sec.; Woman sets a Guinness record

A woman from UAE sets a Guinness record for the fastest time to travel to 7 continents in just 3 days 14 hours 46 minutes 48 seconds. Dr. Khawla AlRomaithi visited 208 countries and dependent territories during her epic journey. The journey wasn’t easy for Khawla ad she thought of quitting several times. But she kept looking forward to the end goal. Her family and friends motivated and encouraged her a lot to keep moving ahead in her journey.

Her trip ended in Sydney, Australia on February 13, 2020, shortly before coronavirus-related travel restrictions went into effect. The announcement of Khawla’s feat was timed to coincide with Guinness World Records Day. This year’s theme is ‘Discover your World’. “Discovering your world is such a great theme especially with the situation the world is in right now. I cannot find the words to express my happiness to be included in the global celebrations of Guinness World Records Day,” Khawla said.