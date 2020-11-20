Department of Revenue Intelligence seizes smuggled gold worth 35 crore rupees

The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized smuggled gold worth Rs. 35 crore. The DRI had seized 66.4 kilograms of gold which was smuggled into the country. The gold was smuggled into India through Indo- Myanmar border.

The gold was hidden inside the fuel tanks of two trucks. The gold was in the form of bars, each weighing 166 gms. DRI officials recovered 400 gold bars. The DRI officials had inspected the trucks after getting a specific tip-off. DRI has also arrested five persons related to the case.

“Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI, DZU identified two trucks suspected to be carrying foreign origin gold, smuggled into India through Indo- Myanmar border. The said trucks were escorted to the DRI office,” DRI said in a statement.