“Bedridden for life” ; Minor sells his kidney to buy iPad & iPhone.

Every time Apple introduces its iPhone, kidney jokes, and memes will start airing on social media. Cybercitizens, in a humorous way, say that they would have to sell their kidney to buy an iPhone. A young man in China made this joke into truth in 2011 by getting his kidney removed to purchase an iPhone 4 and an iPad2.

Wang Shangkun was 17 in 2011. He is currently bedridden and tied to a dialysis machine after suffering renal weakness. A few months after undergoing surgery, he caught up with an infection in his remaining kidney, resulting in organ loss. As days passed, his health condition has worsened. It became so critical that he was incapable of getting out of bed. Thus, he needs everyday dialysis to clear his blood of toxins.

Nine years ago, Shangkun was frantic to get his hands on the two Apple devices. An organ dealer reached him online, proposing 20,000 yuan for selling the kidney. Owing to his despair, he responded to the dealer’s messages. After agreeing to the discussion, Shangkun did an illegal surgery in the central Hunan area to sell one kidney. Fox News last year cited nine-year-old media news to cite that the man at that time said he did not require the second kidney as one was sufficient.

The news website informed that the procedure took place without the approval of his parents. The surgery was performed by two doctors hired at local hospitals. Police arrested nine people in association with the case. Those arrested also possessed the surgeons who carried out the operation. Shangkun’s family acquired compensation of about $3,00,000 in the same year the case occurred. He belongs to a family that could not afford to get him an iPhone, so he determined to get his one kidney removed. He bought the new iPhone to show off to his friends.