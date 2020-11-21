Covid-19 Updates: 771 recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1262 new coronavirus cases along with 771 recoveries and 1 death were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall confirmed cases in UAE has climbed to 157,785. The total recoveries has reached at 148,080. The death toll stands at 548. At present there 9157 active cases in UAE.

133,003 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done in UAE has reached at 15.1 million. The recovery rate has reached at 93.8%. The fatality has improved to 0.3%.

Till now, more than 57.17 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and around 1.36 million have died due to the pandemic.