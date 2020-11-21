Fuel prices increased for second day in a row

The public sector oil companies in the country had again increased the price of fuel. The price of petrol and diesel has hiked for the second day in a row.

Petrol price was hiked by 15 paise per litre and diesel by 20 paise by the oil companies. The price of petrol in Delhi was hiked to Rs 81.38 per litre from Rs 81.23. Diesel rates went up from Rs 70.68 to Rs 70.88 per litre.

Also Read: Updated petrol, diesel prices announced by oil companies

On Friday, petrol price was raised by 17 paise per litre and diesel by 22 paise. This is the first revision in petrol prices since September 22. Diesel rates had not changed since October 2.