Union Home Minister Amit Shah give surprise to BJP activists in Chennai: Watch it here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has gave a surprise to BJP activists in Chennai. Amit Shah who reached the capital city of Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit was given a grand welcome at Chennai.

After getting out of the Chennai airport, the Union Home Minister stepped out of his vehicle and walked along the road greeting thousands of BJP workers gathered.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah greets BJP workers lined up outside the airport in Chennai

Meanwhile, a person has thrown a placard at Amit Shah. But the placard did not hit Amit Shah as his security officers blocked it. The security officers had detained a young man for throwing placard at the Union Home Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP workers in Tamil Nadu during his visit. He will also dedicate a new reservoir outside Chennai and lay the foundation stone for projects worth ? 67,000 crore, including the second phase of Chennai Metro.