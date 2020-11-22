Covid-19 Updates: 224 new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in Saudi Arabia. 224 new coronavirus cases along with 19 deaths and 489 new recoveries were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 51 were recorded in Riyadh, 21 in Yanbu, 19 in Makkah, 17 in Madinah, 9 in Buraidah and 8 in Jeddah.

The recovery rate has reached at 96.7%. The fatality rate has reached at 1.6%. The active cases are just 1.7% of the total confirmed cases in the country.

The total coronavirus infection in the country has rised to 355,258. The overall recoveries has climbed to 343,371. The death toll has rised to 5780. At present there are 6107 active cases in the country.