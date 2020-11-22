Covid-19 Updates: Governor tests positive for Covid-19

Another top personality in India has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Baby Rani Maurya, the Governor of Uttarakhand has tested positive for Covid-19. The news was confirmed the governor through her micro blogging handle.

“My corona test report has come positive. I am asymptomatic and have no problem’, Baby Rani Maurya tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read: Former Chief Minister’s health condition remains critical

मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एसिम्प्टमैटिक हूँ और कोई परेशानी नहीं है । डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है ।आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Baby Rani Maurya (@babyranimaurya) November 22, 2020

Baby Rani Maurya entered politics as a worker for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the early 1990s. She was the first woman mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000. From 2002 until 2005, she served on the National Commission for Women.