Delhi records colder and harsher winter than usual this year. Read more!!!

Delhi is headed for harsher winter this year as temperatures were appreciably below normal at many places. The city was also brink of a cold wave, the first this season.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “Both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 2-2.5°C below normal this entire season. Also, since winter is setting in early with temperatures already low, the minimum is likely to fall to 5-6°C as early as December 10. This usually happens after December 20.” “The criteria has been met on Friday. We will declare a cold wave in Delhi if the situation persists on Saturday,” Srivatsava said.

La Nina is a climate pattern that describes the cooling of the Pacific waters while El Nino is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures. Both factors are also believed to have an impact on the Indian monsoon as well.

As per report, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C, five notches below normal and the lowest November temperature in 14 years. Yesterday, it rose slightly to settle at 8.5°C, while the maximum was at 24.6°C. VK Soni of IMD’s environment monitoring research centre, said, “When global conditions like La Nina are prevailing, there is a tendency for regions under northwest India to get colder.”