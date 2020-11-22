Granny’s precious reaction when she spots a ‘woman pilot’ in plane for the first time !!!

In a funny incident, a female pilot recollected her experience when an old lady caught her sitting in the cockpit during a flight this week. Hana Khan, the commercial pilot, used her personal Twitter handle to describe the incident and gained recognition from the netizens.

Hana Khan was flying a Delhi-to-Delhi flight when an elderly woman wished to view the cockpit of the flight on November 15. After she came to the cockpit and spotted Hana inside the cockpit, she exclaimed, “Oi yahan to chorri baithi (A girl is sitting here)!”. Everyone who witnessed the incident was amused. The pilot shared the story on Twitter which has since been widely shared on social media.

Also. This was when we landed back in Delhi incase you all wonder. 🙈 — Hana Khan (@girlpilot_) November 15, 2020

“Did a Delhi-Gaya-Delhi flight today. An elderly lady wanted to look into the cockpit & when she saw me, she exclaimed in a Haryanvi accent “Oi yahan to chorri baithi!” Could not stop laughing!” her tweet read. She also explained that the incident occurred when the flight landed back in Delhi.

Netizens took the opportunity to emphasize how women are now caught in once male-dominated areas.“Humaari chori choron se Kam hai ke? (Are our women less than the men?),” a user wrote.“That elderly woman would certainly share the moment of her amazement with the chorris of her neighborhood and that would be something inspiring for them, no doubt. You are a source of inspiration to many,” another user wrote.

Women have moved forward with great speed in all spheres than most of us realised. It is a great, for all of us, women, men, young and old, society, nation, economy, education, Healthcare Where they can do make the maximum impact, they are there, but need to reach 50 % POLITICS — DR J S SURI (@DRJSSURI) November 16, 2020

