Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir again

Pakistan has once again violated ceasefire agreement. The Pakistani forces violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu division’s Rajouri district on Sunday. The Indian forces had given a befitting reply to the provocation by Pakistan.

“At about 11.15 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and then resorted to shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera Sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly”, said defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire on Saturday also. The Pakistani force resorted to shelling and unprovoked firing along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. Pakistan has violated ceasefire in the border in Rajouri district. Earlier in the morning an Indian Army soldier has martyred here in firing by Pakistan.

Pakistan has with violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999. Since January this year Pakistan has violated the agreement around 3200 times. In this around 30 civilians have been killed and over 110 injured.