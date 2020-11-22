Parking went wrong!!! Porsche car accidentally crashed over a wall and landed on an SUV parked nearby. Watch

A man while parking his Porsche accidentally slammed on the accelerator and went speeding over a wall into another car. The Porsche hit an SUV parked in a driveway and then careered over a wall and landed on another car. He bought his Porsche Taycan just five days before the incident for £83,000. The disaster was captured by CCTV footage from another house.

In the video, we can see the Porsche is seen slowly making its way up a sloped driveway. It stops on the hill as though about to park then unexpectedly swerves to the right. The car speeds into an SUV parked in front of a garage and sends it spinning towards the house, before continuing on its path of destruction and careering over a wall. It lands on top of a parked car below, sending it skidding down the road. The Porsche finally stops, balanced precariously between the wall and the blue car. The Porsche Taycan is amongst the fastest electric cars on the market, with prices starting at £83,000 and rising to £139,000 for the Turbo S model.

Also read: Granny’s precious reaction when she spots a ‘woman pilot’ in plane for the first time !!!