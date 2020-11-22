Patient watches Big Boss and Avatar while he was undergoing critical open brain surgery.

Brain surgery is very sensitive and during this time the doctors have to undergo a rigorous examination. The patient may also be panicking at this time. But a man from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh was operated on by doctors while the patient was kept awake and he was watching his favorite show Big Boss and Hollywood movie were shown in the operation theater. Vara Prasad,33, underwent open brain surgery to remove glioma and motor cortex in her brain.

It was very important for Prasad to be conscious during the time of his surgery. So, the doctors kept the patient awake through her favorite show Big Boss and his favorite Hollywood movie Avatar. It is necessary to keep Prasad awake so that doctors could monitor the activity in his brain during surgery through a computer. Prasad’s brain surgery was very successful and he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

