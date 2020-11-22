State Bank of India to adopt 15 tigers for one year !!!

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, has come ahead to adopt 15 tigers at Nehru Zoological Park for one year. Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, on Friday proposed a cheque of Rs. 15 lakh to R. Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, towards the adoption expenses.

Principal Chief Conservator conveyed thanks to Mishra for offering a great gesticulation towards Wildlife Conservation by embracing of 15 Tigers at Nehru Zoological Park for a consecutive ninth year. Mishra said that SBI is playing a crucial role in the conservation of tigers at Nehru Zoological Park. He conveyed his joy on the supervision of tigers and zoo park. He said that good hygiene is preserved and a lot of care is being taken for keeping the good health of the animals. He ensured that the SBI will persist to adopt the tigers in future years also. He complimented the zoo management and the forest department for breeding the tigers.

On this event, five Jackal puppies were unleashed into the enclosure for public presentation at Jackal square by Om Prakash Mishra. These puppies were born during the COVID- 19 lockdown and are eight months old. Dr. Sidhanand Kukerty, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Prod) & Director Zoo Park, Hyderabad, N. Kshitija, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, A. Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad along with the Zoo officials were addressed the occasion.