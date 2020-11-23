50% traffic discount scheme announced in UAE

A discount of 50% on traffic fines has been announced in UAE. The new discount scheme was announced to mark UAE’s 49th National Day. The Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the scheme.

As per the scheme, all all black points along with the fines incurred due to impound of vehicles will be cancelled. The discount is valid for seven days, effective from December 2 to December 08, 2020. The RAK police said that the move is aimed at bringing happiness to the public, reduce their financial burdens and provide a good opportunity for all booked drivers.

Earlier on yesterday the Ajman police had also announced a same scheme.