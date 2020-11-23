Watch this viral video of pet dog sleeping peacefully with a baby….

Pets are always good companions for babies. Some pets love to play and sleep with babies. A video that went viral on Twitter a few days ago proves that. The characters in the video are a pet dog and a baby. A video that fills the minds of the viewers and makes them happy.

The 29-second video was shared by Simon BRFC Hopkins. The dog is lying in bed with the baby. In the background you can hear the baby’s father calling the dog ‘Millie … come on’. But the dog is lying there. Someone is covering the dog. The dog lay there looking at the sleeping baby.

This is one of the most beautiful things you will see today ?? Husky refuses to get out of babies bed then falls asleep cuddling him?? pic.twitter.com/rCIPTo6jAM — My new page is @hopkinsBRFC2 follow me there guys (@HopkinsBRFC) November 18, 2020

The video shows the dog going to sleep with the baby cuddling him. The video received a lot of comments like ‘It made me happy’, it was so beautiful, it made me cry …