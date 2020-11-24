Suresh Raina to build sanitation, drinking water facilities at 34 schools….

India cricketer Suresh Raina has promised to build sanitation and drinking water facilities at 34 government schools across Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and NCR. Raina, who retired from international cricket on August 15 this year, has decided on his 34th birthday to indulge in a series of activities in association with his NGO, the Gracia Raina Foundation (GRF), named after his daughter.

Raina, along with his wife Priyanka, a co-founder of the foundation kicked off his birthday week by inaugurating the upgraded drinking water facility, separate toilets for boys and girls, hand washing, dish washing area and smart classrooms at Govt Composite Middle School, Noor Nagar Sihani.

“It brings me immense joy to celebrate my 34th birthday with this initiative. Every child deserves quality education, this includes their right to have access to safe and clean drinking water and toilet facilities in schools. I hope we can contribute to this with Gracia Raina Foundation collaborating with Yuva Unstoppable,” Raina said.

“It is truly humbling to see the upgraded facilities benefiting thousands of kids. This is an excellent start and we look forward to transforming many more schools in the future. There was no better way I could have celebrated my birthday, it was a truly heartwarming experience.”