Covid-19 Updates: 783 recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1297 new coronavirus cases along with 783 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has surged to 162662. The total recoveries also climbed to 151044. The death toll stands at 563. At present there are 11055 active cases in UAE.

113220 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done in UAE has reached more than 16 million.

Meanwhile, the mosques in the UAE will host Friday prayers starting from December 4, the NCEMA announced on Tuesday. The UAE had resumed congregation prayers at mosques on July 1 with reduced capacity, but Friday prayers remained suspended. Mosques will take in 30 per cent of their capacity for the Friday prayers.