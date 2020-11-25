Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become 2nd richest person in the world….

Musk has added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year, more than anyone in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people. The 49-year-old entrepreneur Elon Musk’s net worth rose $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, driven by yet another increase in Tesla’s share price.

He held the top spot for years before being attacked by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos in 2017. Gates’s net worth of $127.7 billion would be much higher had he not donated so generously to charity over the years.

The year has been a productive one for the world’s richest people. Despite the pandemic that have disproportionately affected the world’s working class and poor, the members of Bloomberg index have gained 23% or $1.3 trillion since the year began.