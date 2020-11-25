Senior Congress leader passes away due to multiple organ failure….

Gurugram: Senior Congress leader and AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel, 71, has died. He was currently a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat. He has been a member of the Lok Sabha three times and the Rajya Sabha four times.

A loyalist of the Gandhi family, Patel was instrumental in bringing the UPA to power at the Center in 2004 and 2009. His son Faisal Patel announced the death on Twitter. A month ago, Patel’s son reported that his health had deteriorated after being infected with Covid-19.

“With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020 at 3:30am. After testing positive for Covid-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. I request all well-wishers to adhere to Covid-19 law and order regulations by avoiding any mass gatherings and to also maintain social distancing norms at all times,” Faisal Patel tweeted.