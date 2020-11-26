Terrorist attack in Kashmir; two soldiers martyred

Srinagar: Two jawans were martyred in a terrorist attack in Srinagar, Jammu&Kashmir. The terrorists were attacking a quick reaction team deployed to guard the roads near Parimpora. Three terrorists were shot. Terrorists have attacked a patrolling team at Shariefabad. After the attack, the terrorists escaped in a car. It is alleged that the attack was carried out by Jaish Muhammad terrorists. The search for them is going on. The Kashmir IG said that the two of them were Pakistanis and one was believed to be from Kashmir.

This attack comes days after four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota. Two policemen were also injured in the shooting in Nagrota. Police said that the terrorists had reached the Kashmir Valley with the aim of carrying out a major attack. A large cache of weapons was also seized with them.

